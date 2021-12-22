Akshay Kumar Lauds Allu Arjun For 'Pushpa's Success, Says 'I'm Going To Watch It Soon'

South star Allu Arjun is currently ruling the Indian film theatres with his latest pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. The actor's film took the box office collections by storm and has earned over Rs 170 crores in just five days. While the movie is being lauded by the entire country, Akshay Kumar recently praised the south star and also asserted he is planning to watch the film soon.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently sent warm wishes to Allu Arjun and congratulated him for Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 success. The Sooryavanshi star shared the trailer of Pushpa and wrote, "Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for Pushpa The Rise." The actor further called the film a big win for the industry and promised Allu Arjun he would watch the movie soon. He penned, "another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon."

Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms pic.twitter.com/7GAL78rPha — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 21, 2021

Allu Arjun acknowledged Akshay Kumar's warm wishes with a sweet note. The actor replied, "Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes." He further congratulated Akshay and mentioned the audience are returning to the theatres. "Congratulations to you too. Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again," he added.

Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes . Congratulations to you too . Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again 🙏🏼 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 21, 2021

Pushpa box office collection

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 broke several records with its opening day collection. The film minted Rs 57.83 crores on Day 1 as per the trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The film has now crossed the benchmark of 150 crores. By the end of Day 5, the film minted Rs 173 crores and is claimed to be the biggest grosser of India in 2021.

The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role and Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady. The movie hit the theatres on December 17 across India. Its plot revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a lorry driver in the Seshachalam woods of Southern India. Ahead of the film's release, its songs received immense praises from the audience. The film also features a dancing number by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is receiving a good response from all corners of the country.

