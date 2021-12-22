'Pushpa' Deleted Scene: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Bold Scene Deleted; Know Why

Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise Part 01 has become a talking point with its collections at the box office, and praises from even celebrities like Akshay Kumar. However, there has also been a controversy over one of the scenes in the film. The scene in which the lead character Pushpa reportedly touches Srivalli's (played by Rashmika Mandanna) chest was not taken well by some of the audiences.

Many had expressed their displeasure over the scene, and even some fans of the lead stars had felt it was not appropriate. As a result, the scene has been removed, claimed fans of Allu Arjun. The scene is no longer part of the shows being screened for the last couple of days.

Pushpa; The Rise controversial scene between Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna deleted

As soon as the film hit the theatres on Friday, netizens had started speaking about the 'van scene', where Allu Arjun's character touches Rashmika Mandanna's chest. One wrote the female audiences felt awkward, while hoping that it would be edited out.

Watched #Pushpa in Sarat-Vizag and I didn't noticed any sound issues.

Public talk- Movie Bane undhi kadha baledu annarenti.. I too felt the same.

But ladies are feeling very awkward during that Van scene, hope it will be trimmed.@MythriOfficial @alluarjun — SeethaRamaRaju #RRR (@jagadish757) December 17, 2021

Later, fans of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star wrote to some of the netizens who were expressing displeasure that the scene was being deleted, while admitting that it was 'absurd.' One wrote that Allu Arjun himself felt uncomfortable while watching the film with audiences in the theatre.

The scene would not be a part of the film from Sunday onwards, they said, to cater to the family audiences.

Romance Scene Deleted From #Pushpa:



👉Sitting inside a van,#AA placing his hand on the shoulder of #Rashmika Scene deleted



👉#AlluArjun felt bit uneasy after watching in theatres as family audiences are not receiving it well.They have cut out that scene now to avoid controversy — CINOXY (@Cinoxy_) December 18, 2021

@NaanSamantha Hey sis, Pushpa movies is deleting a scene from the movie. They described it as a van scene, I have watched the movie till now, if I am not mistaken, you raised your voice against this scene. I am glad that they are deleting this absurd scene. pic.twitter.com/NWXEfnph5x — Chakka Sushanth (@chakka_sushanth) December 18, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise team celebrates success

Meanwhile, the team of Pushpa held a grand success event in Tirupati on Monday. Allu Arjun, Rashmika, director Sukumar and other members of the team were present at the gathering. They conveyed their gratitude to the audiences for their support and love for the venture.

As per reports, the film has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the global box office. The Hindi version has also performed well, with over Rs 15 crore collections in four days, while countries like the United States of America have witnessed collections close to $2 million, as per makers.

Among the other highlights regarding the film has been the Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which has been making headlines since its release.