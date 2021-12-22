Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 5: Allu Arjun Starrer Going Strong Despite Competition

The highly anticipated film, Pushpa:The Rise part 1 released last week. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starer film is turning out to be one of the biggest hits of the year with a dream run at the box office. The Pan India film releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, has struck chords with the audience and is receiving good response from the multiplexes all across the country and despite receiving tough competition's from films like Spider-Man: No way home and Sooryavanshi, the film has still managed to take lead in terms of box-office numbers.

Take a look at Pushpa's day 5 box office collection:

The film's box office collection is on fire as it managed to cross the 100 crore mark globally in just 3 days from the time it was released . Pushpa: The rise part 1 's box office collection as per the entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan is as follows-Day 1 - ₹ 57.83 cr Day 2 - ₹ 36.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 37.91 cr Day 4 - ₹ 12.34 cr which makes it 144.87 cr and now according to the makers of the film, Pushpa on day 5 has minted around 19 cr plus in India which made up to an impressive number of 173 cr from its worldwide ticket sales. The makers have also claimed it to be the "biggest grosser of India in 2021".

Pushpa: The rise part-1

Pushpa: The Rise part-1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on December 17th. The central theme of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a lorry driver in the Seshachalam woods of South India. One of south's famous leading lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu also featured in a unique song, in the film and the film overall is receiving a good response from all corners of the country.

Pushpa and team to have a massive success party

Meanwhile, the makers cannot wait for more days to celebrate the success of the action film. They are all set for a 'massive success party'. The party will have director Sukumar, Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil along with Rashmika. The entire cast and crew of the film will join them for the massive success event.