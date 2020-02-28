List Of Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Collaborated With Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have a huge fan base and it is always a delight for the audience to watch these two talented actors sharing the screen space. The duo shares a great bond and has amazing on-screen timing. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have given several hit movies over the years. Check out below the list of movies that they did together-

Also read | Akshay Kumar Movies In 2019 And Their Box Office Collections

Best movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar together

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Waqt: The Race Against Time is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial. The movie had Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar playing the role of father and son. It was released in 2005. Amitabh plays the role of Ishwar Chandra Thakur who has a great life with his family. However, over time, when Ishwar gets annoyed with his son’s laziness and dependency on him, he kicks him out of his home, forcing him to fend for himself. Soon the son starts to understand the lesson that his father is trying to teach him.

Also read | Akshay Kumar Movies That Are Inspired By True Events And Situations

Khakee

Khakee is one of the best cop-drama films of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. The movie was released in 2004 and was a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. The audience loved and appreciated Amitabh Bachchan as DCP Anant Kumar Shrivastav and Akshay Kumar as senior inspector Shekhar Verma in this film. Both the actors portrayed their respective roles with great intensity and perfection.

Also read | Akshay Kumar Movies That Did Not Fare Well At The Box-office

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love released in the year 2001 and was a family drama film. The movie was the first collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love was produced and directed by Suneel Darshan. The film was a semi-hit and performed averagely at the box-office. However, the performances of Big B and Khiladi Kumar were much appreciated.

Aankhen

Aankhen was a comedy-thriller drama that released in the year 2002. The movie was co-written and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, which was his first film with the duo. The story of the movie revolves around a hard-working impatient banker who trains three blind men to pull off a bank robbery. Aankhen was a hit at the box office.

Also read | Top Akshay Kumar Movies Like 'Rustom' And 'Bhool Bhulaiya' To Watch On Netflix

Times when Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan came together on screen; check the list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.