Akshay Kumar Movies In 2019 And Their Box Office Collections

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is considered to be one of the most versatile and hardworking actors in the industry. He is known for his incredible dedication towards fitness and his perseverance when it comes to acting. 2019 was quite an eventful year for the actor and here are how his films fared at the box office.

Kesari

One of the biggest hits that came from Akshay was Kesari, a story of valour and patriotism which is deep-rooted into the hearts and minds of the Sikh’s. The tale is about a soldier in the British Indian Army, who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. The film went on to earn ₹207 crores on a budget of just ₹80 crores.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal was an ode to the undying spirit and perseverance of our scientists at ISRO. The film beautifully captured the struggles the scientists face. The film went on to earn an estimated ₹290 crores at the box office with a budget of ₹32 crores.

Housefull 4

The masala entertainer of the year was undoubtedly one of the praiseworthy film by Akki. The film was hilarious and the fourth edition to the Housefull series seen a unique reincarnation storyline. The film was loved by fans and the songs in the film went on to become raging hits as well. The film earned a box office collection of approximately ₹279 crores.

Good Newwz

The latest entry into the Akshay film verse is the comedy-drama Good Newwz. The trailer of the film was hilarious and fans enjoyed the chemistry between the four actors. According to fans, the film is expected to cross the 100 crore mark. If the film crosses the mark, it will go on to become the fourth consecutive 100 crore club film for the Khiladi of Bollywood.

