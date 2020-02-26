Top Akshay Kumar Movies Like 'Rustom' And 'Bhool Bhulaiya' To Watch On Netflix

One of the most entertaining actors of the Hindi film industry, Akshay Kumar, has acted in several Bollywood movies of every genre. While some of his films were blockbusters, there were a few that didn't work well at the box office. Netflix India has a massive collection of movies that Akshay Kumar has been a part of. Here are some of Akshay Kumar's best movies you could binge-watch on Netflix and not get bored of.

Akshay Kumar top movies on Netflix

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a film that focused on social issues. Akshay Kumar played the role of Keshav, a man who fights with his own family members in order to get a toilet built in his house. The film mainly focused on real-life struggles faced by women of rural India and also urging people to build toilets.

Padman

Padman starred Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. This film too focused on educating women living in rural area urging them to start using pads instead of rags. The film was based on the real-life story of a man Lakshmikant Chauhan.

Rustom

Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom too was based on the court case of K.M Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra. The film was made on a small budget and was declared a superhit film, which ruled over the box office with an estimated amount of ₹210 crores. Akshay Kumar also won a National award for his role as Rustom Pavri. This movie is available on Netflix and also stars Illeana D’cruz and Arjan Bajwa.

Namastey London

Namastey London was the second film starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar which turned out to be a super hit. This love story of a British brat falling in love with a Punjabi munda is available on Netflix. Fans of the blockbuster duo must check out the film on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiya

The movie Bhool Bhulaiya was a remake of a Malayali comedy horror film Manichitrathazhu. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiya is available on Netflix and is considered as one of the best performances of Vidya Balan so far.

