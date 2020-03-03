Akshay Kumar's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes With The Lowest Ratings; See The List

Akshay Kumar is considered to be among the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. His movies like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are widely popular among the audience. Throughout the years, the actor has worked in several popular films which performed well at the box office. He has also appeared in some movies that haven’t done well. Despite the movies he has worked in, he has a firm footing in the Indian film industry. Let’s take a look at some of Akshay Kumar’s movies that are rated low on Rotten Tomatoes:

Naam Shabana - 22%

Naam Shabana is the story of Shabana, a headstrong woman, whose one mission is to seek justice for the crimes committed by the vile people. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar. The film received mixed reviews.

Gabbar - 22%

Gabbar is a film about Aditya, who is failed by its city’s government and administration. He then teams up with honest cops and disguises as Gabbar, a vigilante. The movie's storyline did not impress the audience and did not garner praise from critics.

The Shaukeens - 20%

The Shaukeens is the story of three aging men who fall for a younger girl and try to woo her. The comedy in this film was criticised. Akshay Kumar plays a supporting role in this film. The cast also has many othe rprominent actors like Anupam Kher and Annu Kapoor.

Tees Maar Khan - 11%

Farah Khan directed this movie and it starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Kumar played a cunning conman named Tees Maar Khan, who pretends to be a film director in order to rob a village. Unfortunately, only the songs in the film received praise from critics.

Chandni Chowk to China - 42%

Chandni Chowk to China starred Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It is an action film where Akshay Kumar’s character trains in martial arts. The movie failed to impress the critics and the audience. The film was also criticised for its representation of both India and China.

