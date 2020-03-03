Akshay Kumar Praises Co-star Katrina Kaif's Acting In Upcoming Cop Drama 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar has lately been busy with the promotional events of Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi. He recently spoke in an interview with a leading daily about his admiration for Katrina Kaif post Sooryavanshi. He also spoke how he has never seen such a huge crowd appear at the trailer launch of any film.

Akshay Kumar an admirer of Katrina Kaif’s acting

Akshay Kumar recently answered a few questions related to his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. He spoke about how well Katrina Kaif has acted in this cop drama. He said that there is a scene in Sooryavanshi where Katrina has performed so beautifully that after the shot, he became a huge fan of the actor and her talent. He said that he has always been an admirer of her beauty, but after this film, he is also an admirer of her acting. Akshay Kumar also pointed out how Katrina Kaif did not know Hindi when she had started off, but today, she is working with the big stars of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar was also asked about his role as Deputy Commissioner of Police. He said that he has done over 135 films in his career, but it is the first time that he is seeing such a huge crowd at the trailer launch event. He also added that in his opinion, Rohit Shetty has made a good and a huge film.

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action film which has been creating quite some hype amongst the people. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Yunus Sajawal. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif in key roles. The trailer of the film was released recently and has been doing well amongst Bollywood fans. Have a look at the trailer of Sooryavanshi here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Reliance Entertainment YouTube channel

