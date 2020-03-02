Akshay Kumar Completes His Third Film With Good Newwz Co-star Kiara Advani With This Movie

Akshay Kumar is all set for his next release with the cop drama movie Sooryavashi with the trailer out today. But there is another highly anticipated movie of Akshay which would be releasing in May this year titled Laxxmi Bomb. Laxxmi Bomb is already gaining a lot of attention before its release due to Akshay's unconventional appearance for this role. Laxxmi Bomb will star Kiara Advani and it would be their third movie together.

Fugly

Kiara Advani debuted in Bollywood with the movie Fugly. It is a thriller drama movie directed by Kabir Sadanand. The cast of Fugly included debutants Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba along with established actor Jimmy Sheirgill. After 2014, Kiara Advani appeared in numerous average rating movies till her fate changed after appearing in Lust Stories. Akshay Kumar had a special appearance in Fugly.

Good Newwz

Good Newwz is Akshay's last released movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The movie was based on modern age couples who use in-vitro fertilisation method to conceive kids. The comedy movie was declared as a hit and was loved by many.

Laxxmi Bomb

Akshay's next anticipated movie after Sooryavanshi is Laxxmi Bomb which will release in May 2020. The movie is said to be a remake of Tamil horror-comedy film Kanchana. The movie is directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

Recently the producer of the film Shabina Khan took to Instagram to share the wrap up of the shooting schedule of Laxxmi Bomb. Even Kiara Advani is said to be a part of this horror drama film. Laxmmi Bomb accounts for Akshay and Kiara's third movie together.

