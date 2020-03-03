Akshay Kumar's Movies With The Highest Ratings On Rotten Tomatoes

Akshay Kumar is among the most influential celebrities of the film industry. The actor has played different roles throughout his illustrious cinematic journey. The Padman actor’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi’s trailer recently dropped and fans can't keep calm.

Akshay is next going to appear in Rohit Shetty’s crime drama alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. He has worked in several popular movies which have definitely created an impact on Indian cinema. Let’s take a look at the actor’s top movies on Rotten Tomatoes:

Special 26 86%

Special 26 is a heist story and the thriller is directed by Neeraj Kumar, also directed the spy thriller Baby. The movie is set in the '70s where Akshay Kumar plays an aspiring civil servant. After failing an exam, he decides to target politicians and businessmen who concealed their untaxed money by using his genius.

Good Newz 83%

Good Newz is the story of two couples who pursue in-vitro fertilisation. However, there is chaos when they find that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Padman 76%

Padman is a dramatised take of a real-life story. The story revolves around a man from a village who figures out a way to make cheap sanitary napkins. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

Jolly LLB 2 64%

This movie is a sequel to Jolly LLB. The story revolves around Jolly Mishra, whose client commits suicide. He is then filled with guilt and decides to take up her husband's case. The courtroom comedy also has many intense scenes. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

Mission Mangal 57%

Mission Mangal is the story of the Indian probe, MOM that landed on Mars. This helped India become the first nation to send a probe to Mars, on its first attempt. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

