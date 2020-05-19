Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty's 'Hera Pheri 3' On Hold; Here's Why

Reports about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri's third installment have been in news for quite some time but the production of the film was postponed due to several issues. Fans and movie buffs have been eagerly waiting to enjoy ‘Hera Pheri 3’ on the silver screen. It's been more than a decade and fans are keen to revive Babu Bhaiya, Raju and Shyam's hilarious camaraderie. However, the makers have still not announced anything regarding 'Hera Pheri 3.'

Suniel Shetty recently opened up, about the film being on hold, to a news portal. He said that for now, everything is on hold. He further went on to say that the film’s team plans to make Hera Pheri 3, but first, they have to iron out some differences.

The actor further revealed saying that the film is not just a hit onscreen but is also a big hit on television as well. He added saying that, especially in the meme world. He also said that they are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the third installment of the film.

Suniel Shetty also seems quite positive that Hera Pheri 3 will be made. He said that they have a lot of respect for each other. He added saying that the trio’s chemistry works like magic and he is looking forward to it. He also said that ‘it will happen and whenever it does he knows it is going to happen.’

The first part was released in the year 2000, followed in 2006 by a sequel 'Phir Hera Pheri.' As per earlier reports, the film Hera Pheri 3 was expected to be released in 2019 but due to some problems in the script, the film did not go on floors. While other sources have added that Hera Pheri is an iconic brand and the team is in no rush to take it up on floors. Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have always elated the crowd with their indirect nods about the venture. Since there is no official announcement made either by the makers, the audience and the fans must wait long.

