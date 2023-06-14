Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Starrer The Great Indian Rescue Announces Release Date

Why you're reading this: Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Rescue now has an official release date. The film was announced about a year back. The film, previously called Capsule Gill, adds another biopic to the actor's ever-expanding repertoire of films.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Rescue is a biopic on the life of mining engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill.

The film stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film is helmed by 2016 film Rustom director, Tinu Suresh Desai.

The Great Indian Rescue gets official release date

The makers of The Great Indian Rescue have blocked an official date for the film's theatrical release. The Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer will be releasing on October 5 this year. Production company Pooja Entertainment made an announcement regarding the same, earlier today.

The film not only marks Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai, but is also the actor's second collaboration with leading lady Parineeti Chopra. Akshay and Parineeti had previously starred in 2019 film, Kesari, which also dealt with bravery and patriotism. The Great Indian Rescue is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

The late Shri Jaswant Gill led India's first coal mine rescue mission

Shri Jaswant Singh Gill is remembered for having led India's first coal mine rescue mission. Gill had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989. He was heavily celebrated and felicitated for this act of selfless bravery. He was awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak in 1991 by the President at the time, Ramaswamy Venkataraman. Shri Jaswant Singh Gill passed away in 2019, at the age of 80.