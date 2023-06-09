Akshay Kumar Starrer OMG 2 Set To Clash With Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Akshay Kumar has finally announced the release date of his next film OMG 2. The actor took to his Instagram, early on Friday, to inform fans that the film will release in theatres in August. The actor has shared a new poster in which he is sporting long tresses and holding a damru (a musical instrument) in his hand, seemingly caught in a dancing posture. The poster hints that Akhshay will probably be portraying Lord Shiva in the sequel.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God, co-starring Paresh Rawal. Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar wrote that the film is coming to theatres on August 11. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Soon after he shared the post, excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Biggest blockbuster movie." Another wrote, "wow i am so excited."

More about OMG 2

(OMG 2 poster | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared a poster of OMG 2 unveiling his look from the film. The poster suggested that the movie will deal with important social issues. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai, and produced by Cape of Good Film, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl.

The first installment of OMG starred Paresh Rawal, who filed a case against God for destroying his shop in an earthquake. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Krishna. Notably, OMG 2’s release date clashes with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, at the box office.



Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

(Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

The actor was last seen in Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Next, he will be seen in the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, co-starring Radhika Madan, as well as a sequel of Hera Pheri with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Akshay will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff.