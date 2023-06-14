Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Pose With Fans In Europe

Why you’re reading this: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are engaged to be wed soon. The couple was spotted vacationing in Europe a few days ago. A new photo doing rounds on social media shows the couple posing with a fan.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi.

The couple is reported to get married later this year.

While Parineeti is a Bollywood actress, Raghav is an MP and a leader in Aam Aadmi Party.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha keep it classy in London

A photo of the couple from the streets of London is doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the couple was dressed in a formal attire while they posed with a saree-clad lady on the streets of London. The Ishaqzaade actor donned a black dress with a striped jacket, while her fiance wore a formal blazer suit.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on the streets of London. | Image:Parineeti Chopra _88/Instagram)

Previously, the couple was spotted by a fan in London. In the picture, the two happily obliged a fan for a selfie. It was reported that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were in London to shop for their upcoming wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha cheer for India

The couple attended the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia on June 10. A photo of the couple from the stadium went viral on social media. The couple seems to be cricket fans as they had also attended the IPL match on May 4.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha during the WTC match. | Image: Twitter)

The newly engaged couple headed to the Oval to watch the World Test Champion between India and Australia live. The actress paired a white dress with a green blazer for her sporty outing. Her younger brother Shivang Chopra also accompanied her.