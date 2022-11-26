Akshay Kumar pays tribute to 'victims and bravehearts' of 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack

On the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, actor Akshay Kumar paid tribute to all the 'victims and bravehearts' who lost their lives in the horrifying incident. The actor took to social media and shared photos of those who died in the ghastly attack, wherein 10 heavily armed terrorists sailed to Mumbai and went on a killing spree.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, November 26, the actor dropped a poster of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack martyrs and wrote, "Remembering the innocent victims and these Bravehearts of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack who laid down their lives 14 years ago on 26/11. #NeverForget." Actor Anupam Kher also shared a poster on Twitter with the caption, "Never forget."

Remembering the innocent victims and these bravehearts of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack who laid down their lives 14 years ago on 26/11. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/urszLiPfxB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

The President of India President Droupadi also paid homage to the victims and security personnel who made the 'supreme sacrifice in the line of duty'. She wrote, "On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2022

The 2008 attacks were carried out by 10 terrorists, 9 of which were killed by the security forces. The lone survivor Ajmal Amir Kasab was arrested and later hanged at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012

