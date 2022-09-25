Akshay Kumar Pens Emotional Birthday Note For Daughter Nitara: 'From Holding My Hand...'

Akshay Kumar has a long list of films in his kitty and is often busy shooting. However, the actor always makes sure to spend time with his wife and children and travel with them. As Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara turned a year older, the Raksha Bandhan actor penned an emotional note.

On the occasion of Nitara's 10th birthday, Akshay Kumar dropped a video of him helping his daughter climb up a sand mountain. He then shared a picture of Nitara holding a shopping bag. Sharing the clip, the Samrat Prithviraj actor reflected on how his daughter is growing up.

In the caption, he wrote, "From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…" He further wished the best for his daughter and wrote, "My wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you."

Earlier this week, Kumar visited an amusement park with Nitara and shared a glimpse of their fun trip. The actor shared a video and a picture from the park in which he and Nitara could be seen leaving with two huge stuffed toys in their hands. Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar penned how winning the toys for his daughter made him feel like a hero. He wrote, "Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero."

On Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar has a series of films lined up in his kitty. The actor, who was last seen in Cuttputlli, will soon star in the upcoming film Ram Setu. He also has Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Cindrella and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty. The actor will also play the lead in the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar