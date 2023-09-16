Akshay Kumar Pens Note For Singham Again Team After Missing Muhurat Puja

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again commenced filming on Saturday, September 16. To commemorate the occasion, he hosted a muhurat puja on the sets and also shares pictures from the moment. Akshay Kumar, who is also part of the film, penned a note for missing out on the celebration owing to his work commitments.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar will star in Singham Again in the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi.

The film is being led by Ajay Devgn and will feature key figures from Rohit Shetty's cinematic cop universe, including Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar is currently simultaneously filming for five back-to-back projects.

Akshay Kumar pens note as he misses out on Singham Again muhurat

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the set of Singham Again. The photo showed director Rohit Shetty cracking open a coconut as Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh stood with their heads bowed in reverence. Akshay, who is missing from the photo as well as the moment, penned a note reflecting on his absence as he wished the team his best. The actor also revealed how he failed to be a part of the muhurat puja as he was outside the country.



His caption read, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal @itsrohitshetty"

Akshay Kumar currently has 6 projects in the pipeline

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, arriving in theatres on October 6. The actor is currently shooting for Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Also in the works are the Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 are all projects that are in the works for the actor. He will soon also begin filming for Singham Again.