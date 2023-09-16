Singham Again: Ajay Devgn And Ranveer Singh Begin Shoot, Deepika Padukone Skips Muhurat

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, went on floors in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor shared the photos from the muhurat on social media. He was seen performing puja rituals with Rohit and Ranveer Singh. However, Deepika Padukone was nowhere to be seen. She is reported to be playing Lady Singham in the upcoming movie.

2 things you need to know

Singham Again is the third installment in the Singham franchise.

The film is part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe also starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Singham Again goes on the floors

Ajay took to his X handle on Saturday and shared a couple of photos from the muhurat of Singham Again. The actor was seen with folded hands in the images with Rohit and Ranveer.

In the caption, he wrote, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

(Singham Again went on floors on Saturday | Image: X)

Arjun Kapoor to play villain in cop universe?

As per the latest reports, Arjun Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of antagonist in Singham Again. Though there is no official confirmation yet, sources close to the film’s development have told Bollywood Hungama that the Ishaqzaade actor has joined the cop universe. The source revealed that the actor will play the role of villain against the cops.

What started with Singham in 2011, was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The cop dramas helmed by Rohit Shetty came to be known as the ‘cop universe’ with the addition of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryanvanshi. With Singham Again, the director will also introduce the first ever ‘lady cop’. Deepika Padukone has been confirmed in the role.