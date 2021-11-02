Akshay Kumar Posts 'Sooryavanshi's' Groovy Number 'Na Jaa's' Teaser; Watch

Ahead of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi release this week, makers have unveiled the teaser of yet another peppy track titled Na Jaa. The song showcases Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to the upbeat music, putting their sizzling chemistry on display. The duo can be seen clad in all-black outfits, strutting on a bike in a typical Rohit Shetty movie style.

The song comes as a reprised version of Pav Dharia's track of the same name. It has been sung by Dharia and Nikhita, while Tanishk Bagchi recreated its lyrics and music. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar announced that the song will be revealed tomorrow, stating that one won't be able to stop grooving to its rhythm.

Sooryavanshi's track Na Jaa's teaser out

Taking to his Instagram handle today, Akshay unveiled the 22-second teaser clip. wherein the leading duo can be seen amid several helicopters coupled with an entourage of background dancers. For the caption, he wrote, "The rhythm you won’t be able to stop grooving to, #NaJaa song out tomorrow! Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November. (sic)" Take a look.

The track comes days after the romantic ballad Mere Yaara was released. It showcased the progression of Kumar and Kaif's budding romance, leading to their marriage and small family. Sharing the track, Kumar wrote, "When you find that one in a million, your heart can’t help but sing #MereYaaraa. (sic)"

The cop drama marks Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty and the director's fourth outing in his cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. It follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina Kaif will play the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi.

Packed with high-octane action drama and wild stunts, the film is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez. After several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will finally hit theatre screens on 5 November 2021. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in extended cameo appearances as Singham and Simmba.

