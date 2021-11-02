Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Shares Jai-Veeru Moment With Rohit Shetty Ahead Of 'Sooryavanshi' Release

Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty, who are collaborating for the movie 'Sooryavanshi' were seen riding a bike together in a post shared by the 'Khiladi' actor.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Akshay Kumar

Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty


Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are currently waiting for their film Sooryavanshi's release. After working as a stunt double for Akshay Kumar in the 1994 SuhaagSooryavanshi will mark their first collaboration as actor and director. The duo, who seemingly share a fairly strong bond, recently had their iconic Jai-Veeru moment.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar recently shared a monochrome photo with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the picture, Akshay Kumar, dressed in a t-shirt, stood on a bike while Rohit Shetty was riding it. The duo smiled at the camera with their goggles on. Sharing the photo, Akshay Kumar joked about Rohit Shetty taking out some time for their Jai-Veeru moment from blowing up cars. He wrote, "Our Jai-Veeru moment when @itsrohitshetty took a break from blowing up cars." He further urged his fans to watch Sooryavanshi on November 5 and promised mind-blowing action. The Khiladi actor wrote, "But for mind-blowing action, do catch Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sooryavanshi's dancing track Najaa's first look

Meanwhile, the makers of Sooryavanshi recently unveiled the first look of the film's dancing number Najaa. In the snippet shared by Akshay Kumar, both he and Katrina, dressed in black outfits, were dancing in an outdoor setting surrounded by helicopters. The music video is also expected to have some bike stunts performed by Akshay. The song Najaa is the official recreation of Pav Dharia's track of the same name. It is sung by him and Nikhita, while Tanishk Bagchi recreated its lyrics and music. Sharing the clip, the actor revealed the song will be released tomorrow, November 3, and wrote, "The rhythm you won’t be able to stop grooving to, NaJaa song out tomorrow!"

READ | 'OMG 2': Akshay Kumar reaches Ujjain with Pankaj Tripathi in a unique avatar; Watch
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sooryavanshi marks Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe. The filmmaker has earlier released Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the lead protagonist Veer Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif starring opposite him. The upcoming movie will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their respective roles as Singham and Simmba for a brief cameo. The two will join Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad, in preventing a major terrorist attack on the city. After several delays, the film will finally hit theatre screens on 5 November 2021.

READ | Akshay Kumar unveils 'Sooryavanshi's soulful song 'Mere Yaaraa' with Katrina; Watch teaser

(Image: @itsrohitshetty/Instagram)

READ | Akshay Kumar, Katrina share beautiful chemistry in 'Mere Yaaraa' song from 'Sooryavanshi'
READ | Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' locks OTT release date with Netflix post 1 month theatre run
READ | Akshay Kumar strikes ‘Hera Pheri’ pose as he waits for 'Sooryavanshi' release; Fans react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com