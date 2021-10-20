'Sooryavanshi' Promotions: Katrina, Rohit Shetty Pose With Ranveer On The Big Picture Sets

Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi, starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. As the film is around the corner, scheduled to release on Diwali, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty are promoting the film. They will soon appear on the ColoursTV show The Big Picture, hosted by Ranveer Singh. Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif recently shared a photo with Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently made his television debut with a unique game show, The Big Picture. The show premiered on ColoursTV on October 16. It will soon see Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif join Ranveer Singh for the promotions of Sooryavanshi. As the show's shoot is already over, Katrina Kaif recently shared a photo with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. The three celebs donned ethnic outfits in the Sooryavanshi special episode. Katrina stunned in a brown saree. She completed her look with chic jewellery. Rohit Shetty looked uber cool in brown Kurta and jacket. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a white kurta and blue embroidered jacket. Ranveer Singh is also a part of Sooryavanshi. He will reprise his role as Simmba in the upcoming film.

Details about Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled for November 5, 2021. The film stars Akshay Kumar playing the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, while Katrina Kaif will play his wife, Aditi Sooryavanshi. The movie will also see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprise their respective role as Inspector Sangram Simmba Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham. Rohit Shetty helmed the film, while Yunus Sajawal provided its screenplay. The film's plot revolve around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of Mumbai's anti-terrorism squad. He joins Singham and Simmba to stop a terrorist attack on Mumbai.

The filmmakers recently unveiled the teaser of the film's song Aila Re Aillaa. The makers and stars of the film released the teaser which had glimpses of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. Sharing the teaser, Katrina wrote, "This Diwali come Back To Cinemas with #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November 2021. Here is the teaser of the celebration in store Aila Re Aillaa, song out tomorrow!".

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif