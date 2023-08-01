Akshay Kumar Reacts As CBFC Clears OMG 2 With A Certificate, Says 'thank You For...'

Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification on Tuesday, August 1. The CBFC gave the film an 'A' certificate with "a few modifications." Following this, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share his reaction.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

It is a follow up to the 2012 film OMG.

The film will hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2 trailer release date

Akshay Kumar shared the release date of OMG 2 trailer to be August 2. With a short clip, the actor expressed gratitude to his fans for keeping the trust in the movie. He wrote in the caption “विश्वास रखने के लिए आभार (Thank you for keeping trust) #OMG2Trailer tomorrow. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.”

With the release date set, the trailer of the Akshay Kumar starrer will drop tomorrow,. It is also being reported that the film will be promoted quite aggressively ahead of the big day,

What were the changes made by CBFC?

According to sources, the CBFC certificate for OMG 2 was delayed for more than two weeks. The authorities eventually gave the movie an "A" rating ten days before its intended release. This means it is appropriate only for thoise who are 18 or above.

Interestingly, the board approved the film after 27 revisions. Akshay Kumar will reportedly play the role of Lord Shiva devotee in OMG 2. Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, will portray Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer.