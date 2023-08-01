OMG 2 Makers Remove 'frontal Nudity,' Change Masturbation Dialogues | 27 Modifications

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2 with an ‘A’ certificate after recommending 27 modifications. There was speculation that the film's release might be postponed. However, with CBFC granting the film a clearance, OMG 2 will release as originally planned. OMG 2 will clash with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 at the box office on August 11.

What are the 27 modifications OMG 2 underwent before being granted an 'A' certificate? Let's find out.

2 things we need to know:

- Akshay Kumar will now be seen as a messenger of God instead of Lord Shiva himself.

- CBFC suggested changes to dialogues and visuals with nudity and religious undertones.



Akshay Kumar to not play Lord Shiva anymore?

The CBFC cleared OMG 2 with an 'A' certificate after a total of 27 modifications most of which involved tweaks to the dialogues and replacing, toning down and deleting of unsuitable visuals. One major change that garnered attention is the CBFC demanding makers to change Akshay Kumar’s character to portray him as a devotee/messenger of Lord Shiva rather than the God himself.

The makers were also asked to tone down a few more scenes including one in which the aforementioned messenger has been shown in an intoxicated state. Scenes showing Akshay as the messenger of God bathing and meditating have been "modified and replaced suitably".

No religious terms or references allowed?

Some other changes pertain to the usage of certain religious terms like Pandav, Krishna, Raasleela in a monologue. Direct references to any real places, offices, or authorities have also been done away with. A couple of changes concern the portrayal of the judiciary and its officials. A scene showing a judge taking selfies on the court premises has been modified while a dialogue 'High Court...maza ayega' deemed "vulgar and defamatory to the concerned body" has been removed.

The other changes include toning down and modifying suitably "visuals of boy in sexual act with duly adhering to guidelines by NCPCR". Another scene with sexual reference where Kanti (played by Pankaj Tripathi) cross-questions a sex worker by showing sculptures of unnatural sex has also been modified. Additionally, dialogues and visuals of Dr Prakash Kothari (a character in the film) talking about masturbation have been suitably modified "to convey the message completely in its entirety".

Other modifications incorporated dialogues per se include changing lines "delivered by the messenger of God - 'Bade Baal Dekh Kar...Rupaye Milenge'", "dialogues and gestures by Court orderly during the dialogue 'stree ki yoni...hawan kund hai'", removal of the phrase ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, replacing the word 'haram' with 'paap' in a dialogue about masturbation, and the mention of the word ‘Ling’ which is not to be used in isolation, but only as 'Shivling'.

The film, directed by Amit Rai, now stands at a final duration of 156 minutes, after modifications. OMG 2’s final trailer will be launched on August 2, as has been confirmed by Akshay on his social media. Besides Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in a prominent part.