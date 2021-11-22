Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have been friends for years. The two are among the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry and do not leave any chance of delivering powerpack performances in their films. As Ajay Devgn's debut film Phool Aur Kaante clocked 30 years on Monday, November 22, Akshay Kumar recalled his and Devgn's martial art sessions in Mumbai and penned a heartfelt note for his friend for years.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn recently shared the screen space in the latest Rohit Shetty's blockbuster film Sooryavanshi. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar celebrated his fellow actor's 30 years in Bollywood. The photo had the two stars in police uniform as Kumar played Veer Sooryavanshi, while Ajay Devgn reprised his role as Bajirao Singham.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar revealed he and Ajay Devgn used to practice martial art at Juhu beach, Mumbai, during their early acting days. He also shared their coach was none other than Ajay Devgn's late father, Veer Devgn, who was a renowned action choreographer in Bollywood. The caption read, "Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn , and just like that it’s been 30 years to Phool Aur Kaante." "Time flies, friendship stays!" added Kumar.

Ajay Devgn on his three-decades-long acting journey

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn recently opened up about his 30 years in Bollywood. Marking his decades-long stay in show business, the actor shared sustaining in any field for this long needs constant evolving and a certain level of maturity in both age and craft. He further mentioned how he also needed countless hours of speaking to oneself more than to other and constant experimenting. The actor called the least three decades a terrific journey in which he made countless mistakes and struck innumerable home runs.

Ajay Devgn began his acting career with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante opposite Madhoo. Since then, the actor has given several blockbuster films and has earned respect from the whole country. He currently has several films in the pipeline, including Mayday, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Maidaan.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar