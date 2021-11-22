Ajay Devgn began his acting career in 1991 from the film, Phool Aur Kaante and today, as he completed 30 years in the industry, he opened up about his journey stating how he experienced highs and lows and was just getting warmed up for the next 30 years.

Ajay Devgn is currently filming for his highly-anticipated movies namely Mayday, Maidaan, Thank God and Drishaym 2 that are expected to hit the screens in the upcoming years.

Ajay Devgn talks about his father's dream to launch him as an actor

According to Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn looked back upon his 3-decade long journey in the movie industry and stated that it was herculean. He also stated how sustaining in any field for three decades needed constant evolving, a certain level of maturity not just in age, but also in one's craft. Adding to it, he also mentioned how it also needed constant experimenting, countless hours of speaking to oneself more than to others and learning closely from every colleague and filmmaker you work with. Ajay Devgn also said that he looked back at the last three decades as one terrific journey in which he made countless mistakes and struck innumerable home runs.

The Mayday actor further talked about how it was his father, Veeru Devgn's dream to launch him as an actor and added that he was just required to focus on realising his father's dream. Speaking further about the initial days of his career, he stated that when Phool Aur Kaante became a massive hit, he was catapulted to stardom and added how every daredevil youngster in the country wanted to make his way through life doing a split on two motorcycles. He also revealed how immature, young, unprepared he was for stardom and mentioned that it was God, his parents’ blessings and the blessings of the industry and fans who gave him the adulation a star receives.

Ajay Devgn also went down memory lane and recalled the days while shooting his debut movie. He recalled how his director, Kuku Kohli set out to make a volatile love story with two newcomers and brought his father for action choreography. "I was raw and I was totally consumed by delivering the kind of action, my father wanted," he said. He also mentioned that his father didn't make it easy for him but instead, he made it tougher because he believed he could do it.

As Ajay Devgn's motorcycle stunt scene from his debut film created a buzz among the fans, he recalled how it was a moment of complete madness. Adding to it, he also revealed that they didn't use body doubles or safety nets and it was just a leap of faith in his father and his youth.

