'We're All Friends Here': Akshay Kumar Replies To Aamir Khan; New Bachchan Pandey Date Out

Averting clash between the two biggest Bollywood releases- Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha & Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey seems like 2020 is not going to end in a war. Just a few minutes back, Aamir Khan informed audiences that 'on his request' producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar agreed to switch the release dates. Now responding to the Thugs of Hindostan actor, Kumar shared a new deadly look and announced that his period drama is all set to hit the ticketing counters on January 2021.

READ: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Twin In Black As They Pose At Goldie Behl's Birthday Bash

Akshay Kumar tweets

Kumar's tweet comes minutes after Aamir Khan informed social media users that makers of Laal Singh Chaddha and Bachchan Pandey have averted a clash at the Box Office. Thanking his 'friends', Khan expressed his gratitude to the entire Bachchan Pandey team for moving the release date of the film, at his request.

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

READ: Aamir Khan Condoles 'Andaz Apna Apna' Producer Vinay Sinha's Demise

Akshay Kumar has given back-to-back hits this year. He has several movies lined up and one of them is Bachchan Pandey. The film is reported to be a remake of 2014 released Tamil film Veeram starring Ajit Kumar and Tamannah. Earlier, Akshay has enjoyed success with his remakes of South Indian movies.

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Akshay and Sajid have collaborated several times before. Their recent release Housefull 4 is performing well at the box office. According to reports, the shooting of the film will begin in February 2020.

READ: 'Andaz Apna Apna' Producer Vinay Sinha Dead, Aamir Khan Remembers Filmmaker

READ: Akshay Kumar: Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of The Housefull 4 Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.