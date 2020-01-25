Aamir Khan Condoles 'Andaz Apna Apna' Producer Vinay Sinha's Demise   

Aamir Khan expressed his grief over the demise of Andaaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Kumar Sinha and extended his heartfelt condolences towards the late producer's family. The veteran film producer breathed his last in Mumbai on Friday. The perfectionist of Bollywood, took to twitter on the early hours of Saturday, to pay respect to the late producer with whom he has worked for the movie Andaaz Apna Apna.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace," the tweet read.

The 1994 release that featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles was one among the many hits of the late producer. Despite tanking at the Box Office, the movie earned a big name later on, all thanks to the strong word of mouth. In November last year, the comedy-drama clocked 25 years and Vinay Sinha's daughter Priti Sinha had thanked Aamir for being part of an iconic film.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994 and became a cult classic. The original film featured an ensemble cast of Aamir, Salman, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Shehzad Khan, Viju Khote and Javed Khan, with cameo appearances by Govinda and Juhi Chawla. Mehmood, Jagdeep and Deven Verma also appeared in pivotal roles.

Rajkumar Santoshi was allegedly planning to remake the film, which completed 25 years last year. Speculations were rife that Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh were being considered for the reboot. However, neither Santoshi nor the actors have confirmed the news.

