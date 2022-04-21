Akshay Kumar, who recently garnered tons of appreciation for his performance in the movie, Bachchhan Paandey, recently took to social media and announced that he was stepping down as the brand ambassador of the tobacco brand he was endorsing after facing backlash from his fans.

Akshay Kumar was endorsing a brand that also produces tobacco, for which he was highly criticised by his fans. The actor recently issued an apology to his fans and assured them that he will donate the endorsement fee to a worthy cause.

Akshay Kumar steps down as brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi

Akshay Kumar recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note of apology to all his fans while announcing that he will not be endorsing the brand as he respected the outpouring of his fans' feelings in light of his association with Vimal Elaichi.

Adding to it, he even mentioned that he will be donating the endorsement fee towards a worthy cause, while stating that the brand will continue airing the ads throughout the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon him. However, he promised to be extremely mindful in making future choices.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up one of his upcoming movies, Selfiee and is also gearing up for the release of his other upcoming movies namely Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Oh My God! 2 and Mission Cinderella.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar