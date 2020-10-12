Akshay Kumar Resumes Shoot Of 'Prithviraj' 10 Days After Wrapping 'BellBottom'

Days after completing the shooting of BellBottom, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar resumed the shoot of his upcoming project Prithviraj, from October 10. A report, published by Mid-day, stated that Akshay along with co-actor Sonu Sood has kicked off the latest 15-day schedule at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri. The report also quoted the filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who will don the director's hat for the upcoming film, confirmed it and said that the team is "excited to have a great schedule ahead".

Interestingly, giving a peek into the shooting of Prithviraj amid the pandemic, the report added that the creative and production design teams had been working relentlessly to ensure that the extravagant sets were built by the first week of October. It also added that the sets have been designed keeping the architectural style of the 12th century. Spilling beans around the shooting plan, the report also informed that debutant Manushi Chhillar, who will play Akshay's love interest Sanyogita, has joined the unit from October 11 while Sanjay Dutt will complete his portions only post Diwali.

Akshay Kumar's movies

The upcoming historical-drama will revolve around the king of the Chahamana dynasty. Prithviraj will be Akshay Kumar's second project to be shot during the pandemic. On September 30, he returned to Mumbai, having completed the shoot of Bellbottom in Glasgow and London.

Talking about the 53-year-old actor's professional front, he is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Laxmmi Bomb. The makers of the horror-comedy dropped the trailer on October 9. The film will premier on the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar from November 9 onwards.

On the other side, his project Bellbottom will be a spy-thriller. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the film will also feature Vaani Kapoor in the lead along with Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal characters. The film is expected to hit the theatres on April 2, 2021. Bellbottom became the first major Bollywood film to resume shooting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Besides these, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

