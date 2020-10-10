This Day That Year Oct 10: Akshay Kumar Releases 'Sooryavanshi' Poster, Other Headlines

The hustle and bustle in Bollywood never seem to stop. From poster release to trailer release, some or the other event keeps happening in the industry throughout the year. Akshay Kumar released the poster of his film on this day last year, while veteran actor Dilip Kumar was discharged from the hospital on this day in 2018. Take a look at some other events that took place on this day in 2019 and 2018.

This Day That Year: October 10

2019

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi poster released

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar released the poster of his film Sooryavanshi on social media, on this day last year. Joining Rohit Shetty's cop universe for Sooryavanshi, the poster also featured Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Calling themselves desi avengers, Akshay Kumar promised that his upcoming movie is not just a firework but a full-blown blast.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Expresses His Views On Becoming A Politician In Future; Read Here

Siddharth Malhotra speaks about Mental Health Day

Hidden wounds are no less dangerous! Poor #MentalHealth is an important issue to be raised & addressed. Let's start a dialogue, create awareness, reach out to someone in need of help... Remember you are stronger than you know! #MentalHealthAwareness — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 10, 2019

Siddharth Malhotra took it to Twitter to spread awareness about Mental Health, on the occasion of World Mental health day. He wrote that Poor mental health is an important issue and needs to be raised and addressed. Siddharth Malhotra further addressed his fans and urged to start a dialogue to create awareness and reminded people to reach out to someone in need of help.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Announces 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Release Date With Stinging Tagline

2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares gorgeous pictures in saree

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not quite active on social media, but she keeps sharing some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. On this day in 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture of her in a beautiful floral print saree. The actor had highlighted her hair red which went amazingly well with her outfit.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Thanks transgender Rights Activist For Calling 'Laxmmi Bomb' 'dhamaakedaar'

Dilip Kumar discharged from Hospital

Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2018

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been ill in 2018 and was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. On this day, Dilip Kumar's team tweeted on social media that the actor has been responding to the treatment and has been doing much better. The team also announced that if everything goes well, Dilip Kumar's doctors might discharge him from the hospital soon.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu To Not Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary This Year; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.