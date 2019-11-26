Akshay Kumar On Enigmatic Kareena: "After Aitraaz Fans Can't Wait To See Us Reunited"

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz have created a buzz among the fans soon after the launch of the trailer. The poster and trailer look promising and seem all set to take the audiences for a fun ride. The connection between the actors looks great. The movie will also be a reunion for Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar who had previously worked in various films like Ajnabi, Aitraaz and Kambakht Ishq. The duo will share the silver screen after a long time. Recently actor Akshay Kumar spoke about his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor where he opened up about her working skills. While being interviewed by a leading news portal the actor also applauded Kareena Kapoor for her professionalism on the whole.

Akshay said making movies with Kareena is like going on a wild picnic. He feels that she is fabulous at everything she does and even though when Kareena goofs up she is enigmatic. With the sound of one clap, she switches from being a mummy, friend, and co-star to a professional queen of cinema. The actor also said that he knows fans have been waiting for them to reunite, and nothing could be more perfect than this film for both of them.

About the film

Good Newwz revolves around InVitro fertilisation. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is a romantic comedy film. The movie is written and directed by Raj Mehta, while the film is his directorial debut. The movie is produced by Dharma productions as well as Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Zee Studios. Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screen on December 27, 2019.

