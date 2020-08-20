Akshay Kumar Says, 'Lights, Camera, Mask On & Action' As He Begins 'Bell Bottom' Shoot

Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to his social media handle to share the first clap shot as he began shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in the UK. Keeping the precautions in mind, wearing the face mask, Akshay wrote, "Lights, Camera, Mask On, and Action"

The superstar also shared that even though the times are difficult but the work needs to go on. "Need your love and luck," he wrote. "Bellbottom" is one of the first films to announce resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country. The story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. It will release on April 2nd, 2021.

The crew left for Scotland 2 weeks back and quarantined themselves for 2 weeks after reaching. In a previous interview, Akshay Kumar reportedly revealed that the new normal has made them realize a different way of working that none could have imagined. He also said that as much as he is happy to be back on sets, it's also important for him and the team to take care of everything around them. The actor also added that the production company, Pooja Entertainment, has developed a safety plan for the shooting schedule abroad. He also hopes these steps will help them achieve a smooth and secure shoot.

