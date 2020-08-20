Lara Dutta Elated About Resuming Work On 'Bell Bottom', Huma Calls Her 'lucky Star'

Actor Lara Dutta recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the dressing room before getting to the shoot of her film, Bell Bottom. She also revealed that she feels great to be the first one to be back on the sets for the shooting schedule in Scotland. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as they are loving her energy and excitement.

Actor Lara Dutta recently took to social media to reveal that she is back to work in Scotland, where the Bell Bottom team has been shooting currently. In the picture posted, she can be seen posing with her dressing team while she is patiently waiting for her makeup session to be done. The entire team, along with Lara Dutta, show off the peace sign while they pose for the camera.

They are wearing proper facemasks while the hairdresser and the makeup artist are also spotted with face shields. One of Lara Dutta’s team members is also holding a wig which has a patch of grey hair. It indicates that the actor will be seen in a different avatar in the upcoming film.

In the caption for the post, Lara Dutta has explained how delighted she is about returning to work after a long time. She has written that the shoot is beginning today and she is the one announcing it. She has written that as a 42-year-old female actor in this COVID period, she is feeling amazing to be the first one to return on the sets of a big Bollywood film. She has also thanked Pooja Entertainment for creating a safe environment for them. Have a look at the exciting post on Lara Dutt’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Lara Dutta has been receiving a lot of love from her followers. Actor Huma Qureshi can be seen calling her their lucky star as she is the first one to start. Her fans have also wished her luck on the project. Have a look at the comments on Lara Dutta’s photo here.

Image Courtesy: Lara Dutta Instagram

