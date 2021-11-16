Akshay Kumar Shares Jacqueline's Hilarious 'jugaad' To Curl Hair Mid-air; Watch

Versatile actor Akshay Kumar who has a busy schedule with films lined up in his kitty has successfully started shooting for his next film. Akshay along with his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez have began with the second leg shooting of the film. The two stars who were travelling to the destination in a helicopter, shared a video on Instagram while documenting their shenanigans.

Akshay Kumar, who is known to play around with his co-stars on the sets, took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of Jacqueline and showed her ‘jugaad’ of curling hair while flying on a chopper to shoot location. The video showed Jacqueline pulling her hair out of a small window from the chopper as it gets flapped with the air and automatically sets into a curl.

Akshay Kumar documents shenanigans with Jacqueline Fernandez in a chopper

As she repeats the process with other strands, Akshay Kumar quietly records the funny moment. “Ladies, here’s a hack for y’all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter @jacquelinef143,” he wrote alongside the video. The Flying Jatt actor replied in the comment section and wrote, “Why am I like this.”

In another set of videos that Jacqueline shared on her Instagram stories, we could see her filming Akshay and asking him, "What shoot are we going for?" Seeing her filming him, Akshay takes over her phone and begins filming her shenanigans. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Akshay and Jacqueline will be shooting the climax of Ram Setu in Daman instead of Sri Lanka as amid the COVID-19 pandemic, permission complications arose. Previous portions of Ram Setu were shot in Ooty and the filming of the flick began from Ayodhya after the mahurat shot. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is backed by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of his latest release Sooryavanshi. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar), who stops a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Katrina Kaif and features Devgn and Singh in extended cameos.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar/PTI