Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Pics From Set Of Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Ram Setu'

Jacqueline Fernandez has returned to the sets of Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, and her recent Instagram post peeks insight into her look from the film. The actor, who recently appeared in Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot police, dropped a string of close up candid photos from the shoot. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu charts the story of an archaeologist who embarks on a journey to unravel the truth about the eponymous entity.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. While Kumar will play the role of Ram, Fernandez will be seen as an English archaeologist Anita Kent while Nushrratt will play the role of Ram's daughter Gamini. The film will witness a theatrical release on October 24, 2022, coinciding with the occasion of Diwali.

Jacqueline Fernandez returns to Ram Setu's sets

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 9, the Race 3 actor uploaded two candid photos of her from the shoot, wherein she is clad in a brown coloured top with a subtle makeup look. For the caption, she wrote, 'Back on set'. Among others, her co-star Nushrratt commented "Soo Pretty!!" while Urvashi Rautela also added a bunch of heart-eye emoticons. Take a look.

The ensemble cast recently concluded the film's Ooty schedule, with Akshay Kumar uploading pictures alongside Fernandez and Satyadev amid the scenic backdrop. For the caption, he wrote," In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin. @jacquelinef143 @actorsatyadev."

Ram Setu was initially announced in November last year and went on floors in March this year. However, the filming came to a halt after Kumar tested positive for COVID. The film also marks Amazon Prime Video's first Indian theatrical production.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be seen alongside Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey. Besides this, the actor will also be seen alongside John Abraham in Attack as well as Rohit Shetty's highly-anticipated film. Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Lastly, she has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 in the pipeline.

