Akshay Kumar Shares New Poster Of 'Bell Bottom', Fans Call It 'blockbuster In Waiting'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared yet another poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The poster features the actor running with a suitcase in his hand, on what appears to be an airport runway. With the poster shared, Akshay Kumar also shared the release date of Bell Bottom and announced that the film's shoot has been completed.
Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 1, 2020
.@Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/Wyf08FMcen
Soon after Akshay Kumar made the announcement, fans of the actor rushed to their social media handles and expressed their excitement for the film’s release in theatres. More so, some fans also showered praises on Akshay Kumar’s look in the movie. Take a look at how fans reacted:
#BellBottom online streaming rights bagged by @PrimeVideoIN. #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/ov1Wtsv78K— ♡ KHILADI GROUP ♡ (@KhiladiGroup1) October 1, 2020
Blockbuster look @akshaykumar ❤— Amrita.Akkian💕 (@amritaa5850) October 1, 2020
From #Airlift To #Bellbottom
You never missed to entertain us!
you are inspiration of our country 😃👍 https://t.co/XLuN1ArB0Y
@akshaykumar Sir #BellBottom released a new poster of the film to mark its wrap up. The film became the first film to start and finish shooting during the coronavirus pandemic😍🙌 A blockbuster in waiting— Akshay K Nagpur Fans (@TeamKhiladi) October 1, 2020
.@Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @vashubhagnani #LaraDutta @jackkybhagnani #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/idzOabAe3x
#BellBottom— Indian movie biz (@indianmoviebiz) October 1, 2020
Shoot completed in record time#AkshayKumar did it again
It will generate 200cr revenue from all streams just like #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/Xjg9ujLWAV
Wow Great What A AMAZING Look of Akshay Sir Congratulations For Entrie Team Of #BellBottom— Abhijeet Kumar (@Abhijee20550506) October 1, 2020
Dam Excited For Movie Love you Akshay sir ❤️ @akshaykumar@Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/g2ddbR1QZw
I think this is the coolest Moustache look Akshay Kumar has ever carried..#BellBottom looks Slick and Stylish @akshaykumar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jtlKIf6Ju2— Ujjwal (@ujjwalanand007) October 1, 2020
Blockbuster look..... #AkshayKumar sir 🔥🔥😍❤#BellBottom pic.twitter.com/xRBJo6AbDN— Sujeet -VNSᴸᴬˣᴹᴹᴵ⁻ᴮᴼᴹᴮ 💥💥👊 (@akkiens) October 1, 2020
RT this tweet if #Bellbottom is your most awaited AK's film. pic.twitter.com/xmNw5c8cvv— Bade Dilwala ❤ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@AKKIsCHamp) October 1, 2020
I Think It Will Be 8+ IMDB For Sure. Can't Wait To See #AkshayKumar As Raw Agent 🔥 Some People Started Trolling Because Akshay Sir Completed Movie In 1 Month. It's All About Planning & Management Of Work... #Bellbottom pic.twitter.com/J8cjvfuKA9— ᏢᎪuᏞ ᎳᎪᏞᏦᎬᏒ 🇮🇳 #RCB (@Akkian_paul) October 1, 2020
My timeline is full from #AkshayKumar sir upcoming film #BellBottom 🥳🥳🥳— 𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐋 ༆ (@AdityaS_Indian) October 1, 2020
Mark the date - 2nd April 2021#AkshayKumar || #LaxmmiBomb #BellBottom || #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/nTYTVGItlP
Bell Bottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a RAW agent in the film.
