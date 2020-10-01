Akshay Kumar Shares New Poster Of 'Bell Bottom', Fans Call It 'blockbuster In Waiting'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared yet another poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The poster features the actor running with a suitcase in his hand, on what appears to be an airport runway. With the poster shared, Akshay Kumar also shared the release date of Bell Bottom and announced that the film's shoot has been completed.

Akshay Kumar shares 'Bell Bottom' new poster

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster

.@Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/Wyf08FMcen — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 1, 2020

Soon after Akshay Kumar made the announcement, fans of the actor rushed to their social media handles and expressed their excitement for the film’s release in theatres. More so, some fans also showered praises on Akshay Kumar’s look in the movie. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans React

Blockbuster look @akshaykumar ❤



From #Airlift To #Bellbottom

You never missed to entertain us!



you are inspiration of our country 😃👍 https://t.co/XLuN1ArB0Y — Amrita.Akkian💕 (@amritaa5850) October 1, 2020

@akshaykumar Sir #BellBottom released a new poster of the film to mark its wrap up. The film became the first film to start and finish shooting during the coronavirus pandemic😍🙌 A blockbuster in waiting

.

.

.@Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @vashubhagnani #LaraDutta @jackkybhagnani #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/idzOabAe3x — Akshay K Nagpur Fans (@TeamKhiladi) October 1, 2020

#BellBottom

Shoot completed in record time#AkshayKumar did it again



It will generate 200cr revenue from all streams just like #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/Xjg9ujLWAV — Indian movie biz (@indianmoviebiz) October 1, 2020

I think this is the coolest Moustache look Akshay Kumar has ever carried..#BellBottom looks Slick and Stylish @akshaykumar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jtlKIf6Ju2 — Ujjwal (@ujjwalanand007) October 1, 2020

RT this tweet if #Bellbottom is your most awaited AK's film. pic.twitter.com/xmNw5c8cvv — Bade Dilwala ❤ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@AKKIsCHamp) October 1, 2020

I Think It Will Be 8+ IMDB For Sure. Can't Wait To See #AkshayKumar As Raw Agent 🔥 Some People Started Trolling Because Akshay Sir Completed Movie In 1 Month. It's All About Planning & Management Of Work... #Bellbottom pic.twitter.com/J8cjvfuKA9 — ᏢᎪuᏞ ᎳᎪᏞᏦᎬᏒ 🇮🇳 #RCB (@Akkian_paul) October 1, 2020

All about 'Bell Bottom'

Bell Bottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a RAW agent in the film.

