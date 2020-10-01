Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Shares New Poster Of 'Bell Bottom', Fans Call It 'blockbuster In Waiting'

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. Take a look at how fans reacted to the poster. Read more.

Written By
Tarun Nair
Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared yet another poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The poster features the actor running with a suitcase in his hand, on what appears to be an airport runway. With the poster shared, Akshay Kumar also shared the release date of Bell Bottom and announced that the film's shoot has been completed.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Twinkle, Aarav & 'Bell Bottom' Crew, Wraps Glasgow Schedule

Akshay Kumar shares 'Bell Bottom' new poster

Also Read | India Successfully Test-fires Extended Range BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

Soon after Akshay Kumar made the announcement, fans of the actor rushed to their social media handles and expressed their excitement for the film’s release in theatres. More so, some fans also showered praises on Akshay Kumar’s look in the movie. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans React

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Twinkle, Aarav & 'Bell Bottom' Crew, Wraps Glasgow Schedule

All about 'Bell Bottom'

Bell Bottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a RAW agent in the film.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-fires Extended Range BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND