Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Twinkle, Aarav & 'Bell Bottom' Crew, Wraps Glasgow Schedule

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar engages with his fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a group photo with the cast and crew members of Bell Bottom through his official Instagram handle. The picture features happy faces who are ready to move to London for the film shooting. Here is Akshay Kumar’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out.

Akshay Kumar wraps up Glasgow schedule of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a group picture through his official handle on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. The actor announced that the team of Bell Bottom was flying from Glasgow to London for shooting of the movie. The picture features some of the cast and crew members of the film, who are visible smiling for the capture.

In the caption accompanying his post, Akshay Kumar wrote, “So many happy faces in one frame...that’s the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London ðŸ˜”. Alongside the description, the actor tagged Vaani Kapoor Ranjit M Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora, production houses Pooja Entertainment, and Emmay Entertainment. Additionally, he added the hashtag of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. Check out Akshay Kumar’s recent post on Instagram:

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Also read: Asim Riaz Reveals Poster Of His Upcoming Song, 'Badan Pe Sitaare' Featuring Sehnoor

Response to Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom post on Instagram

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Akshay Kumar garnered more than 3, 58, 000 likes and over 1500 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses to the picture. Many among them shared their excitement for the upcoming movie and showered their love on Bell Bottom cast. Meanwhile, various other people expressed through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, hugs, sparkle, hearts, roses, blossoms, and kisses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Akshay Kumar’s recent Instagram post:

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's Quirky Instagram Captions That Got Thumbs Up From His Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.