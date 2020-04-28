Akshay Kumar Shares 'Teri Mitti Tribute' Song For Deaf & Mute; Netizens Left Teary-eyed

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a heartfelt video of 'Teri Mitti Tribute' dedicated to the deaf and mute. The video shows a woman from Sai Swayam Society explaining the song in sign language.

Touched by the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Thank you so much for making and sharing this, brought out the sentiments in such a beautiful way." [sic] The song, dedicated to 'heroes in white' is to applaud all the healthcare workers relentlessly working towards the COVID-19 patients in India.

The latest tribute version of Teri Mitti shared by Akshay Kumar has the original singer, B Praak contributing his vocals in a hard-hitting and moving number. The song re-instills faith that our country and the world will jump right back on track after fighting the battle against Coronavirus. The tribute song also shows various healthcare workers decked up in their protective gear heeding to the patients.

Teri Mitti tribute song also showcased various snippets of the video which showed doctors being attacked on duty.

Akshay Kumar Donates To Mumbai Police Foundation

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation as the country fights coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, took to his official Twitter handle to thank Akshay for his contribution.

"Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!," the tweet read.

I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mgJyxCdbOP pic.twitter.com/nDymEdeEtT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2020

