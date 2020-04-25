Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Skip Cinemas, Release Digitally Due To COVID?

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Bollywood fraternity seems to be severely affected by the infection as several films have been postponed owing to the theatre shut down. However, with the shutting down of cinemas, digital OTT platforms have become more popular now. Amid rumors of theatres being shut for a long period, several reports of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar are doing rounds on the internet.

Makers of Laxmmi Bomb in talks with the digital platform

Now, as per reports by a local media outlet, the makers of the film are in talks with Disney Plus Hotstar for releasing the film on the digital platform. The report stated that Bollywood's Khiladi, makers, and director Raghava Lawrence are reportedly debating on the release of the film on the OTT platform and may consider Disney Plus Hotstar’s offer. The film that completed its shooting in March has a lot of post-production work remaining and amid the lockdown, everyone from the team is working from home to get the film ready by June.

According to reports, Akshay and the makers of the film are in talks for a digital release as the lockdown is till May 3, and theatres may remain shut down even beyond that due to social distancing. A representative of the team, reportedly said that the Good Newwz actor wants to make sure none of the invested parties suffer any losses and that the movie reaches a wide audience. While Disney+ Hotstar ensures a worldwide reach and making the film available across small towns in India will be a matter of concern for them.

If the film gets a nod, then Akshay Kumar will be one of the biggest superstars to opt for a digital release as opposed to a theatrical release. This is not the first time that the actor has ventured into OTT space. Earlier he announced that his series The End which will also be premiered on the digital platform is still in the works. The representative reportedly added that since the lockdown is on till May 3, theatres may continue to remain closed to ensure social distancing and amid such circumstances, the team may consider having a direct-to-web release.

