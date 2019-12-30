Akshay Kumar Says His Perception Of Success & Failure Remains Unchanged, As Does Desire

Akshay Kumar has had a quite successful year with four films that have done extremely well at the box-office. The Khiladi actor recently spoke to a leading entertainment daily and spoke about his definition of success and failure and whether there have been any changes in the way he perceived the two.

Akshay Kumar revealed that the meaning of success and failure has not changed even a single bit over the many years that he has been a part of the Bollywood film industry as he claimed that he felt the hunger of doing quality films now as he did back then.

Read | Success gives me a boost to work on different kind of stories: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar revealed that he continues to have the desire for doing good work and never backs down from hard work as that is what keeps him on his toes. There is also a bit of insecurity and stress about the fate of the film. The actor has delivered four hits this year with Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz and is gearing up for the upcoming year with four more films, namely Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.

Read | Hope Akshay's film does good or better business than mine: Salman on 'Radhe', 'Laxmi Bomb' clash

About Good Newwz

The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film Good Newwz which released in theaters on Friday, December 27. Akshay Kumar is currently on a holiday with his family and gearing up for the new year while Good Newwz continues to rake in big numbers at the box-office. The medical goof-up comedy entertainer features actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Read | Akshay Kumar is 'tripping' on an Arijit Singh song; watch video

Take a look at Good Newwz report on Day 3 at the box-office:

#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

Read | Akshay Kumar is all set to rule 2020 with these upcoming movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.