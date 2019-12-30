Akshay Kumar Is 'tripping' On An Arijit Singh Song; Watch Video

Akshay Kumar is currently on a holiday with his family has shared a beautiful video of 'tripping' on Arijit Singh's song from Good Newwz — 'Dil Na Jaaneya'. Enjoying an ocean view, Akshay was seen jamming with the speakers in his hand and singing along.

About Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is winning hearts all over. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the Box-Office collection figures. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via IVF. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh lead to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, releases on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

Revised: Sun 25.65 cr. Total: ₹ 64.99 cr... Mon numbers should be strong at multiplexes... #NewYear celebrations will boost biz on Tue [31 Dec 2019] and Wed [1 Jan 2020]... Should cross ₹ 100 cr before Week 1 concludes. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

