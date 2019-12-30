The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Akshay Kumar Is 'tripping' On An Arijit Singh Song; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is winning hearts all over; the actor shared a video of tripping on 'Dil Na Jaaneya' by Arijit Singh on his holiday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is currently on a holiday with his family has shared a beautiful video of 'tripping' on Arijit Singh's song from Good Newwz — 'Dil Na Jaaneya'. Enjoying an ocean view, Akshay was seen jamming with the speakers in his hand and singing along.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan wants Akki’s film 'Good Newwz' to do better than his own film 

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's funny scenes from 'Khatta Meetha' where his comic timing was top notch

About Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is winning hearts all over. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the Box-Office collection figures. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via IVF. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh lead to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, releases on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films. 

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn reveals why working with Ranveer and Akshay wasn't difficult for him

ALSO READ | Good Newwz Box-Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer takes 30% jump on Day 2

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS ON CABINET
GIRIRAJ SINGH:SHIV SENA HAS CHANGED
JAVADEKAR RELEASES FOREST REPORT
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
SANJEEV BALYAN'S ALLEGATIONS
ISRO OFFICIAL PLAYS FLUTE