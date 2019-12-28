Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Rule 2020 With These Upcoming Movies

Akshay Kumar is known as a Bollywood film churning machine by the fans. If there is a new movie releasing, rest assured that he already has the next one lined up. The year 2019 proved to be a great year for the actor with him being a part of four films. These include Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. All these movies managed to leave an impact at the box office and the actor is planning to do the same next year.

Here are the upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar in 2020

Sooryavanshi

The movie Sooryavanshi is a part of the Singham franchise. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty. Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie. The actor has been posting a lot of behind the scenes videos from the sets. The movie is all set to release on March 27, 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb

The movie Laxmmi Bomb will have Akshay Kumar play the role of a transgender in the movie. The first look of the same has been released and was posted by Akshay himself. The movie will also star Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar and Tusshar Kapoor. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and will be released on June 5, 2020.

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar had announced the movie Prithviraj on his Instagram on the occasion of his birthday. The movie is a historical drama based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie will be released on Diwali 2020 on November 2020. It is directed by Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The movie will also reportedly star Sanjay Dutt.

Bachchan Pandey

The movie Bachchan Pandey was announced on July 26 this year. The movie will be directed by Farhad Samji. It will be released on Christmas 2020. The movie will also star Kriti Sanon.

