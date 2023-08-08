Akshay Kumar Starrer OMG 2 Gets Clearance From UAE, Oman 'without Any Cuts'

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of the sequel of his 2012 film Oh My God -- OMG 2. Akshay Kumar's film, which went through 27 modifications after the CBFC review in India, was also reviewed by the UAE censor board ahead of its release. Now, there is an update on the same.

3 things you need to know:

OMG 2 is clashing with the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Both films are slated to release on August 11.

OMG 2 has been given an A certificate by CBFC.

OMG 2 gets clearance in the UAE

OMG 2 has been cleared for 12+ age group viewing by the censor boards in UAE and Oman, as per Ajit Andhare, the COO of Viacom 18 motion pictures. Ultimately, the film received an A certificate for the film, even after the suggested modifications in the film were executed. The same expectation was from the UAE censor authority.

Sharing the news, Andhare said, “Happy to share that censor authorities in Oman have cleared our film OMG 2 in 12+ category without any cuts. The film has also been cleared for exhibition by the censoring authority in UAE while Quebec, Canada has cleared it in the General category without cuts.”

Why is OMG 2 'A' certified in India?

OMG 2 has been given an A (adult only) certificate in India. The film is said to be based on sex education for teenagers and young adults and features the struggles of an Indian family learning to overcome adversity. Despite all the suggested modifications, the film is expected to perform well in India.

Notably, Gadar 2 has many times the advance ticket bookings of OMG 2, which is likely to impact the Akshay Kumar film's box office collection.