Akshay Kumar Starrer Soorarai Pottru Remake Postponed To 2024?

Akshay Kumar will feature in Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake. The actor had earlier announced that the film will release on September 1, 2023. Months ahead of the scheduled release date, reports suggest that it has been postponed by over five months and will hit the big screens next year.

The Newsmakers

Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake also stars Radhika Madan. Paresh Rawal will reprise the role he played in the original. The title of the movie has been kept under the wraps as of now. Sudha Kongara, who wrote and helmed the original, has returned to the director's chair for the Bollywood version as well.

(Akshay Kumar posed with Suriya, who played the lead role in the original film. | Image: Taran Adarsh/Instagram)

Apart from the Bollywood actors, Suriya, who played the lead role in the Tamil version, will play a cameo role in the remake. The actor earned a national award for his performance in the film. The shooting for the Hindi remake of the movie began in April this year.

Who’s saying what?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the movie, which was supposed to release in September this year, has now been postponed. The film is now scheduled to release in cinema halls on February 16, next year. He also claimed that the new release date has been fixed keeping in mind Akshay’s preceding releases and to ensure there is enough gap between his two releases.

(Taran Adarsh announced the news of the film's postpontment. | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

The original Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, took a direct-to-digital route for release owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It was released in 2020 and co-starred Aparna Balamurali. It is inspired by the true story of Captain Gopinath, who introduced low cost airlines in India.

Meanwhile…

Before Soorarai Pottru remake, fans will see him in The Great Indian Rescue, set for October 5 release. The movie is based on true events and also stars Parineeti Chopra.