Akshay Kumar Thanks Audience For Making OMG 2 A Success, Gives Shoutout To Gadar 2

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has been running successfully in the theatres. Due to good word of mouth, the movie took a big jump on Independence Day and is expected enter the Rs 100-crore club soon. Akshay Kumar has now taken to his social media handles to thank the audience with a heartfelt note.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 has earned Rs. 79.47 crore in six days at the box office.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have collectively earned Rs. 340.82 crore so far.

Akshay Kumar thanked his fans for the success of his film and Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to the audience

Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle to thank his fans for the love they have showered on his film OMG 2. He wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History." Along with the note, he dropped a video and also gave a shoutout to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on August 11. The film remained strong despite the stiff competition and A certification by the CBFC. Now, the film has emerged as a success at the box office.

OMG 2 actor files for petition against A certificate

Aarush Varma, who played the role of Pankaj Tripathi's son in OMG 2, has filed a petition to remove the A certification received by the film.. He urged the citizens to sign the petition as he has been banned from watching his own film due to age restrictions. The child actor is only 16 years old. He stated in the petition, "The entire purpose of making this film as much as I know from my director Amit Rai Sir was to open discussions on the need of Sex Education but unfortunately the film itself has become a subject of discussion with being given an A certificate."