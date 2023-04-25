Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens Sweet Note For Wife Supriya Menon On Anniversary

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife Supriya Menon. The actor, on April 25, shared an adorable photo of himself with his wife Supriya on his Instagram handle. In the photo, the couple in casual outfits can be seen posing for the camera against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. Prithviraj can be seen holding Supriya from behind, while both of them are all smiles for the camera.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "For someone who’s terrified of permanence, the girl I’m holding is possibly the singular reason why I appreciate constants in life today! Happy anniversary Sups! Wife, Best Friend, Travel Partner, Confidant, Mother of my Child and a million other things! To forever learning and discovering together!" Many took to the actor's comment section to wish the couple. Check out his post below:

Prithviraj's wife Supriya shares UNSEEN photos on anniversary

Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon too took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of unseen photos of herself with her husband. Sharing the photos from their various trips together on her anniversary, the star wife captioned the post, "Happy 12th anniversary P! Here’s to my eternal travel partner in this journey of life! Keep the pedal on that accelerator but sometimes turn on the brakes too to pull aside and smell the roses! I love you." Check out her post below:

Prithviraj-Supriya relationship

Prithviraj married Supriya Menon on April 25, 2011. She was a reporter with BBC India. The couple had a private ceremony was held in Palakkad. The couple is parents to a daughter, Alankrita. She was born in 2014.