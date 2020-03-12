The Debate
Akshay Kumar: Times When He Stood Up And Spoke About Social Issues

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar has always spoken about social parity and several other imperative matters. Read on to know about the times when he spoke about social issues.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
AKshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has always shed light on social parity and several related imperative matters. The actor is considered to be among the most influential artists of his generation. Akshay is known for his versatility. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay Kumar has worked in films like Padman and Toilet.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4': Interesting Facts And Trivia About The Film

Recently, his film Sooryavanshi's release was delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Akshay Kumar has also helped promote the Swacch Bharat campaign as well. Let's take a look at the times when Akshay Kumar was involved in social/global issues.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Reaction On Akshay Kumar's Helicopter Stunt In 'Sooryavanshi

Padman

Quite often, Akshay Kumar has spoken about the hygiene and safety of women. He is certainly the one who creates a drive among the fans and even other celebs. You can see that in the celebs' following videos below. The following tweets pertain to Akshay Kumar's popular flick, Padman:

Also read: 'Kesari' Was Parineeti Chopra & Akshay Kumar's First Film Together; Read More Trivia Here

Akshay Kumar on sexual harassment and offenders

Akshay Kumar had earlier refused to work with Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan following allegations of sexual harassment against them. Akshay Kumar also stopped the shooting of the film Housefull 4. He said that he is not ready to work with anyone who is proven to be a sexual offender.

 

 

First Published:
