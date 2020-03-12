Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4': Interesting Facts And Trivia About The Film

Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the iconic comedy franchise. It stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde in major roles. The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The movie is set in different timelines where the characters explore their past and depicts how it mixes up with their reincarnation. The movie also performed well at the box office. Let's take a look at Housefull 4's trivia.

Housefull 4 Trivia

Jacqueline Fernandes had a role in all the Housefull films. In this fourth installation of the comedy flick, she is not a part of it.

A female background dancer was molested and filed a report. Akshay Kumar, when he found out about this incident, stood with her and asked her to go to the police.

Akshay Kumar stopped the shooting for this film after Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar were indicted with sexual harassment cases.

Sajid Nadiadwala had plans to cast every actor that has appeared in the previous films. Housefull 4 is the only Housefull flick that didn't feature Boman Irani in it.

Bobby Deol's character was loosely based on his father Dharmendra's character from the film, Dharam Veer in 1977.

This is Kriti Sanon’s second film after Raabta, that released in 2017, both of which are based on the subject of reincarnation.

This is the first film of Johnny Lever which also features his daughter Jamie Lever. But they did not share any scenes together.

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol reunited in this comedy flick after working in Thank You in 2011.

Bobby Deol and Ritiesh Deshmukh both worked together in this one after Bardaasht and Chimku.

During the Jodhpur sequence, Johnny Lever tripped and injured his back for which he was hospitalized for some time.

Rana Daggubatti replaced Nana Patekar after he quit the films following allegations of sexual assault by actor Tanushree Dutta.

