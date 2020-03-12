Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Reaction On Akshay Kumar's Helicopter Stunt In 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role along with Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty. The trailer of the film gained praises and Akshay Kumar’s helicopter stunt caught everyone’s attention. Read to know what Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna thought about her husband performing the stunt.

Twinkle Khanna has given up on Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. On the show, Rohit revealed that Akshay did the helicopter stunt without any harness. Hearing this, Archana Puran Singh, the special guest on the show asked Akshay Kumar how his wife, Twinkle Khanna reacted when she got to know that he performed such dangerous stunts without any safety measures. Akshay Kumar replied that she has "given up on him" which left the entire audience in splits.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty talked about the entire helicopter sequence which has grabbed everyone’s attention. He said that initially, they had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so they can fit the harness to Akshay Kumar. But they did not know when Akshay spoke with the pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness.

Sooryavanshi is among the most awaited films of the year. It is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the movie reprising their characters from Singham and Simmba respectively, which are the previous films of the franchise.

Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Katrina Kaif is said to be playing the role of his wife. The two are reuniting on the big screen after around 10 years. Sooryavanshi is slated to release in theatres on March 24, 2020.

