The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Reaction On Akshay Kumar's Helicopter Stunt In 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna's reaction on her husband, Akshay Kumar's helicopter stunt in Sooryavanshi was revealed by the actor. Check out what she said and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twinkle Khanna

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role along with Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty. The trailer of the film gained praises and Akshay Kumar’s helicopter stunt caught everyone’s attention. Read to know what Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna thought about her husband performing the stunt.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Asks For 'suggestions' After Wifey Twinkle Khanna Pulls Up A Prank On Him

Twinkle Khanna has given up on Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. On the show, Rohit revealed that Akshay did the helicopter stunt without any harness. Hearing this, Archana Puran Singh, the special guest on the show asked Akshay Kumar how his wife, Twinkle Khanna reacted when she got to know that he performed such dangerous stunts without any safety measures. Akshay Kumar replied that she has "given up on him" which left the entire audience in splits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna's Post With Akshay Kumar & 'karate Girl' Nitara Is Too Cute For Words

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty talked about the entire helicopter sequence which has grabbed everyone’s attention. He said that initially, they had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so they can fit the harness to Akshay Kumar. But they did not know when Akshay spoke with the pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on

Also Read | Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Twin In Black As They Pose At Goldie Behl's Birthday Bash

Sooryavanshi is among the most awaited films of the year. It is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the movie reprising their characters from Singham and Simmba respectively, which are the previous films of the franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also Read | "I Am Blessed To Work With Akshay Sir," Says Ranveer At 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Katrina Kaif is said to be playing the role of his wife. The two are reuniting on the big screen after around 10 years. Sooryavanshi is slated to release in theatres on March 24, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jyotiraditya Scindia
SCINDIA CHANGES PROFILE PICTURE
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
BCCI
BCCI ON CORONAVIRUS
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES