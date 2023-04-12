Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Share Candid Moments During 'on Camera' Tea Date

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were recently spotted sharing some candid moments in front of the cameras from the sets of what appeared to be an ad shoot. The couple was seen giggling in the video while a romantic song played in the background. Actor-author Twinkle Khanna shared the behind-the-scenes glimpse of her on-screen date with Akshay Kumar on her Instagram handle.

The actress captioned the post, "Behind the scenes and we are smiling a bit more in front of the cameras than we would if we were just having tea together:) I think love makes for a great canape but friendship is the main course that keeps you going. Agree? Disagree?"

Soon after, several fans took to the comments section to post their reaction. A fan wrote, "Definitely it’s the friendship that builds compatibility strong to stronger with years passing.. it’s like friendship is the plant and love is the water that helps it grow .. both hold essence of their own.. building a beautiful bond for life."

In the video, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna can be seen happily interacting with each other while sipping tea. The couple held hands while cameras continued to roll. The Baadshah actress wore a floral print dress and paired it with contrasting heels, while the Rowdy Rathore actor wore a white T-shirt with grey jacket and paired them with beige pants and matching shoes.

Check out the post below:

About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

The couple tied the knot in 2001 and are proud parents to a daughter named Nitara and a son named Aarav. Twinkle Khanna decided to quit acting after she got married. However, she became an author and released her first book titled Mrs Funnybones in 2015. Later, she wrote another book titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, the following year. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the films Hera Phera 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Oh My God 2.